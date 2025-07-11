Local wildland firefighter on the road to recovery after suffering second-degree burns to his hands, wrists and face - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local wildland firefighter is home recovering after being injured while working initial attack on a fire in Nevada.

Riley Frazier, of Idaho Falls, works for the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls office as an assistant engine captain. The 25-year-old has been a wildland firefighter for six years. Frazier was assigned to the Conner Fire, south of Carson City, Nevada, when the incident happened on June 20, 2025.

“At the time of the incident, the engine crew was assigned to hold and secure the fire edge along a mountain road when erratic, high winds caused a sudden and dramatic increase in fire behavior, exposing one crew member to flame and radiant heat,” the BLM 72-hour preliminary report explains.

Frazier told EastIdahoNews.com he suffered second-degree burns to both his hands, wrists and face.

He was transported from the fire by ground ambulance to meet up with Care Flight, an air ambulance. He was then flown by helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, and later taken via ground ambulance — the winds made it unsafe for Care Flight to fly — to UC Davis Medical Burn Center in Sacramento, California.

“I spent 12 days in the hospital at UC Davis waiting to see if my hands were going to need surgery and skin grafts,” Frazier said.

It was eventually decided Frazier would not need skin grafts. He mentioned his face has “recovered well already,” and his hands are “slowly but surely healing.”

Frazier arrived back in Idaho Falls on the evening of July 2. He was met at the airport by firefighters from the BLM, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Fire District Ammon Division, Ucon Fire Department, and the Eastern Idaho Fire Chiefs Association.

“I haven’t been told if I can expect to make a full recovery or how long that may take,” he said. “For now, it is check-ups with the burn center at (Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center) every couple of weeks. Sounds like we will know more about occupational therapy in a couple of weeks.”

Frazier’s wife, Risa Frazier, a wildland fire dispatcher, has taken time off to be with her husband and care for him. Frazier will be unable to return to firefighting for the rest of the season.

A GoFundMe for the Fraziers was set up “to alleviate any financial stress and unforeseen expenses” while Frazier recovers. To donate, click here.

“Thank you to everyone who has kept us in their thoughts and prayers, reached out, donated, or helped in any way,” Risa said. “Nothing would have gone as smoothly over the last couple of weeks without our families, friends and especially our fire family. Thank you.”

Frazier added, “Please keep thoughts and prayers with all the wildland firefighters who spend long hours away from home to protect life, property and our natural resources. Please keep thoughts and prayers with the firefighters and their families involved with the tragedy in Coeur d’Alene last week.”

RELATED | ‘We just need him back’: Injured Coeur d’Alene firefighter faces ‘long, hard road’ to recovery