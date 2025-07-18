Mac Shack's mac and cheese satisfies childhood cravings with new twists to an iconic classic - East Idaho News

REXBRUG — Starting their business in January with a food truck and moving into a permanent location in February, Mac Shack offers new twists on an iconic classic: macaroni and cheese.

Mac Shack is co-owned by four owners, and we sat down with its Scott Zasasdzinski, the general manager. Zasasdzinski is currently a student at Brigham Young University-Idaho studying graphic design.

He started the restaurant after meeting one of the owners, Mathew Jensen, at a Renaissance Fair and becoming friends. Zasasdzinski told EastIdahoNews.com that Jensen wanted a restaurant, as he had been doing catering and food vending, and he was asked if he wanted to join.

Mac Shack is located at 505 North 2nd East, Suite 203, in Rexburg. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but on Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant is open until 9 p.m.

Just as its namesake, Mac Shack offers six types of mac and cheese. Depending on the size, a regular size costs $10, and a large order costs $12.

The six options are the classic mac and cheese, Thai chili mac, Spicetown mac, BBQ pork mac, buffalo chicken mac and the chicken bacon mac. Those who may not want to stick with just one flavor can order the Double Trouble Mac, which allows you to choose two types of macaroni and cheese for $12.

A child’s mac is also offered for $4, and you can add a topping for $2 more. There is also grilled cheese, a salad, drinks, and funnel cake fries.

The most popular options are the classic mac and cheese, the buffalo chicken mac, and the BBQ pork mac.

The classic Mac and Cheese is as classic as it gets. It features macaroni and cheese, but instead of being a standard dish, it also incorporates Mac Shack’s seasoning, Chicken Crack, which can be purchased at their location.

Classic Mac and Cheese | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

While it’s nothing exotic, it’s steps above what can be bought from the supermarket.

The second dish we tried was the buffalo chicken mac. While wings are preferred, this is a great and clean option for getting that hot wing fix. Zasasdzinski said they make their sauces in-house, which is commendable for a restaurant.

Buffalo Chicken Mac | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The third dish we tried was the BBQ pork mac, which was my personal favorite. The BBQ pork was great and had a fantastic taste. The sauce was great as well, with a more savory flavor than the sweet taste often found in most BBQ sauces.

BBQ Pork Mac | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Overall, Mac Shack offers decent macaroni and cheese that outshines what can be made from a typical box of plain macaroni. It is a great place to try for those craving a good mac and cheese.

To learn more about the Mac Shack, visit its Facebook page.