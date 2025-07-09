Man accused of killing 4 people appears in court - East Idaho News

RUPERT — A Burley man facing multiple murder charges appeared in court Wednesday and is being held without bond.

Benjamin Roy Naylor, 56, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed four people in Cassia and Minidoka counties.

Naylor was apprehended on Tuesday during a traffic stop conducted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Idaho State Police.

Officers received a 911 call earlier that afternoon from someone who discovered a woman on the floor of a Rupert home who was “cold to the touch,” according to a Rupert Police Department Facebook post. Within hours, two additional homicide victims were located in Cassia County, and a fourth victim was later found in a vehicle in Minidoka County.

The arrest followed a coordinated investigation involving the Rupert Police Department, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Heyburn Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police.

“This arrest represents the collaborative effort of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to ensure public safety,” said Cassia County Prosecuting Attorney McCord Larsen in a statement. “We are grateful for the swift response and professional work of all officers involved.”

A state public defender has been appointed to represent Naylor in both the Cassia and Minidoka cases. Additional information about the alleged crimes is limited as the criminal complaint and probable cause document were sealed as of Wednesday afternoon.

KIVI TV

“Our offices are committed to working together to seek justice for the victims and their families,” said Minidoka County Prosecuting Attorney Lance Stevenson. “This partnership ensures that we can provide the resources and expertise necessary to handle a case of this magnitude.”

Officials have not released the names of the victims, but a GoFundMe account says two of them, Kelly and Donna Jenks, were “loving parents, devoted grandparents and cherished members of their community.”

Kelly and Donna Jenks | GoFundMe

They leave behind their only daughter, Jerica, her husband, Alex, and baby girl, Adalee, according to the fundraiser.

“Kelly and Donna were overjoyed to step into the role of grandparents, and baby Adalee was the light of their lives,” the GoFundMe says. “Jerica and Alex shared an incredibly close bond with Kelly and Donna, living just blocks away.”

A preliminary hearing for Naylor will be held in Cassia County on July 18 and in Minidoka County on July 23.

“We ask the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about this case,” said Larsen. “Such speculation can harm the investigation and potentially impact the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”