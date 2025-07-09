Man accused of using metal rod to hit a woman in the head - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 44-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after a call was made to police saying a man and woman had been beaten with a metal rod in a shed.

Gregory Alan Davis is charged with two felony charges of aggravated battery and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

According to the news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made around 6 p.m. for a disturbance near the 2000 North block of 5th West.

The release states deputies were notified that Davis was intoxicated and assaulting two individuals with a metal rod.

Dispatchers reported they could hear calls for help over the phone and that a man was reporting there was blood everywhere.

When deputies arrived, a woman was found on the floor and was bleeding from the head.

Deputies spoke with a man, and he reported that he was talking with the woman when Davis approached, grabbed her head and started hitting her. Davis then turned his attention toward the man and started to attack him.

“During the altercation, Davis reportedly threw pieces of metal car parts at the two and was hitting the woman in the head with a metal rod,” the release states.

Davis left the area before deputies arrived. He was found attempting to hide in a tree on the property and tried to run away, according to the news release. Deputies ordered the man to stop, and a brief struggle ensued, which resulted in Davis being tased.

Davis was taken into custody and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Though Davis has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty. If found guilty, he could serve up to 30 years in prison.