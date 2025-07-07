Man arrested following standoff with police in American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS – A man is in custody following a standoff with police in American Falls Sunday afternoon.

American Falls Police Department Chief Brandon Wilkinson tells EastIdahoNews.com it all started around 12:30 p.m. when a man called 911 reporting the suspect had left his house at 745 Fort Hall Avenue. The suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Billie Palmer of American Falls, reportedly pointed a gun at the man and fired two shots at the ground.

Once the man had left, Palmer barricaded himself inside the house alone. The motive for his actions was not specified.

Multiple agencies responded and authorities started negotiating with him on the phone. Wilkinson says clergy, friends and caretakers were involved in that conversation.

Throughout the ordeal, Wilkinson says Palmer would occasionally open the door, throw guns outside and go back in the house.

Law enforcement eventually broke a window and threw a cellphone inside in hopes that Palmer would pick it up and continue negotiating. There was no response after multiple attempts and law enforcement used a Bear Cat tactical vehicle to break the door open.

Once they got inside, they found Palmer passed out on the floor.

Police took Palmer into custody on a felony aggravated assault charge.

After being treated at Portneuf Medical Center, Palmer will be booked in the Bannock County Jail.

Wilkinson says additional information will be provided in a news release on Monday.