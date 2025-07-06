Police standoff underway in American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS – Police are on the scene of an “active incident” in American Falls Sunday afternoon.

The American Falls Police Department posted on Facebook around 3 p.m. alerting the public about an incident happening in the 700 Block of Fort Hall Avenue.

Dispatchers tell EastIdahoNews.com a standoff is underway. No further details were provided because it’s happening right now.

The Idaho State Journal reports an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home. He reportedly fired a gun at a house earlier in the day. Authorities believe he is inside alone and say he has refused to come out.

EastIdahoNews.com is awaiting additional information from police.

Meanwhile, authorities are asking people in the area to stay inside.

“If you live on this block stay in your home,” police say in a Facebook post. “Stay out of the area. We will let you know when the incident is clear.”