Man drowns in Jackson Lake after paddleboarding in a storm - East Idaho News

MOOSE, WYOMING – A man reportedly drowned in Jackson Lake on Wednesday after paddleboarding in a storm.

According to a news release from Grand Teton National Park, a 30-year-old man from El Paso, Texas, drowned near Swim Beach in the Colter Bay area of Grand Teton National Park.

Rangers responded around 5 p.m. after the Teton Interagency Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a person in distress in the water. CPR had been started when rangers arrived, and they continued CPR for approximately one hour. Unfortunately, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The man was reportedly stand-up paddleboarding when a storm moved through the area, producing strong winds and waves. He was not wearing a life jacket and became separated from his paddleboard.

“The incident serves as a reminder of the hazards of recreating on open water in mountain environments,” says the release.

Park officials urge all visitors to:

Always wear a life jacket, regardless of your swimming ability.

Be prepared for cold water temperatures, even in summer.

Keep a close eye on the weather. Conditions can change quickly in the mountains.

Grand Teton National Park says the incident remains under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.