Man hospitalized with third degree burns following cabin fire near Ashton - East Idaho News

ASHTON – The grand finale of Friday night’s fireworks show in Ashton was interrupted by loud sirens.

A portion of the North Fremont Fire Department were responding to a log cabin fire about two miles north of Ashton.

It happened around 10:30 p.m., according to Fire Chief Andrew Rogers. He tells EastIdahoNews.com the cabin was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

A man, whose name and age are unknown to Rogers, was staying there at the time.

“He had some third-degree burns on his hands,” Roger says.

An ambulance crew took him to the hospital.

Firefighters were on scene for the next several hours battling the blaze. By the time the flames were out around 1 a.m., the cabin was a total loss.

“It’s hard to judge the value of it in today’s costs, but it could easily be anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 to replace this cabin,” says Rogers.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rogers says the man was released from the hospital sometime Saturday, but has a long recovery ahead of him.