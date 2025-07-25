 Man rushed to hospital following crash on Highway 20 in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News
Man rushed to hospital following crash on Highway 20 in Idaho Falls

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating an injury vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday at 5:24 p.m., on US 20 at mile marker 308 in Bonneville County.

The westbound lanes of US 20 were at a standstill when a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville, traveling westbound, struck the rear of a 2015 Ford Transit van.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 57-year-old man from Idaho Falls, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Ford, a 35-year-old woman from Tetonia, was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported.

Traffic on US 20 was blocked for approximately one and a half hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

