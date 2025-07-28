Man sentenced for commiting $57K in employment fraud - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

BOISE — Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that his office has secured the conviction of Woody Roberts, 38, for two counts of misrepresentation to obtain unemployment insurance benefits, which is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison. Roberts was sentenced last month by Ada County Judge Annie McDevitt.

“Unemployment fraud steals from Idaho taxpayers and undermines programs designed to help those genuinely in need,” said Attorney General Labrador. “We will continue working with our state partners to prosecute these cases and recover every stolen dollar.”

An investigation by the Unemployment Insurance and Compliance section of the Idaho Department of Labor revealed that Roberts had submitted false information to obtain unemployment benefits. For 56 weeks, from May 2020 through May 2021, Roberts submitted weekly certifications to the Idaho Department of Labor claiming that he had not worked when he had worked and earned wages for that work. As a result of Roberts’ misrepresentations, the Idaho Department of Labor paid Roberts full unemployment insurance benefits.

Judge McDevitt sentenced Roberts to a total of eight years, with one year fixed and seven years indeterminate, and retained jurisdiction for a period of one year. For the one-year period, known as a “rider,” Roberts will undergo structured programming and treatment while in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction. Judge McDevitt ordered Roberts to pay restitution in the amount of $57,733.28 to the Idaho Department of Labor.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorneys General Marian Swanberg and Ken Robins.