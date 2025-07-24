Man wanted on felony warrant now in custody after barricading himself in Rigby home - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A wanted man was taken into custody Wednesday evening following a standoff at a home in Rigby.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence at 531 North 4200 East around 3:40 p.m. to serve a felony arrest warrant on 40-year-old Patrick Burns. When deputies arrived, the Rigby man barricaded himself inside a bedroom.

Law enforcement secured the scene and called in additional resources, including Bonneville County SWAT, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department and Central Fire Ambulance.

After several hours of negotiations and tactical efforts, Burns was taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. No injuries were reported during the incident, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Burns has had numerous prior encounters with multiple law enforcement agencies across eastern Idaho, the sheriff’s office says.