Maxx Chewning, the inventor of the popular Sour Strips candy, answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

My guest today is Maxx Chewning, the inventor of the popular Sour Strips candy, the creator of the Ever Forward clothing company and the man behind a YouTube channel that has nearly 400,000 subscribers.

Here’s what I asked Maxx:

What gave you the idea for Sour Strips and what’s your favorite flavor?

What was it like when Hershey asked if they could buy Sour Strips and were you sad to give up your company?

Can you tell me about your YouTube channel and why you decided to start one?

How did you meet your wife?

I was born in Virginia and lots of my family still lives there. What did you like about growing up there?

You are about to become a dad! How do you feel about that?

Since you no longer own Sour Strips, do you plan to launch a new candy company?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire conversation with Maxx in the video player above and you can learn more about Sour Strips here. You can also follow Maxx on his YouTube channel here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.