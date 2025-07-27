Museum of Idaho to offer archaeology tours of significant cave site - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Museum of Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — This August, the Museum of Idaho invites the public to explore one of the region’s most significant archaeological sites — the Wasden-Croft Archaeological Preserve—alongside museum archaeologists.

Two guided tours, offered August 15 and August 29, will give participants rare insights into Idaho’s ancient past.

“Lots of locals don’t know there’s a very important archaeological site right here in our own backyard. We love being able to show it off and learn more about life for the earliest inhabitants of East Idaho,” remarked Jeff Carr, MOI Director of Development.

Located in the Arco Desert, the Wasden-Croft Preserve features a system of lava-tube caves where evidence of human activity dates back over 13,000 years. The collection tells of the earliest Idahoans and challenges timelines and assumptions long held by archaeologists. More than 80,000 artifacts—including tools, pottery, and Ice Age animal remains—have been excavated from the site and are now part of MOI’s research collection.

MOI curator Kristina Frandson explained, “The Wasden Archaeological site, particularly Owl Cave, is causing archaeologists to reevaluate what life may have been like on Eastern Snake River Plain during the Terminal Pleistocene/Early Holocene. Recent data, coupled with taphonomic analysis of the bison remains recovered in the 60’s and 70’s, suggests that Owl Cave contains one of the westernmost bison drives known to date, and one of the oldest bison drives recorded in North America.”

Each tour begins at the Museum of Idaho, where guests will view rare objects from the Wasden Collection in our research annex. From there, participants will ride with MOI staff to the cave site for a guided exploration and a picnic lunch.

Tour Dates: August 15 & August 29

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: museumofidaho.org/event/archaeotour25

Ages: 12 & up. Space is limited.

Lunch and travel are included.