New K9 on the block: Sheriff's office welcomes new therapy dog to its team - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new K9 to its team of school resource officers as a therapy dog.

According to a news release, Strider is a 5-month-old Bernedoodle pup that will be paired with Deputy Nathan Downey, who is part of a new project that stemmed from a donation from the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation.

The release states that the GIFPF donated $12,000 to help create the K9 Heroes Foundation, which, according to its website, aims to place more therapy dogs in schools around Bonneville County, with Strider being the foundation’s first K9.

Strider will be at Thunder Ridge High School.

“The K9 HEROES Foundation was created to ensure programs like this one don’t just get started, but are sustainable,” Downey said in the release. “With community support, we can care for these dogs, expand the program, and give more students the connection and comfort they deserve. It’s not just the support of therapy dogs like Strider, it’s also part of developing educational programs that teach students about emotional wellness, healthy coping skills and the role of therapy dogs in crisis response.”

Bonneville County Sheriff Deputy Nathan Downey with K9 Strider | Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

The release states that the BCSO is exploring alternative methods to implement therapy K9s throughout the county, with plans to introduce them at the jail and secure funding through community grants.

“Strider’s mission as a therapeutic K-9 is new to us, and we look forward to seeing him make a difference in our schools and community with Dep. Downey,” Sheriff Sam Hulse said. “We thank all our community partners, the Citizens of Bonneville County, Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation, Bonneville School District 93 and the K9 Heroes Foundation for helping make the addition of Strider to our team possible.”

To learn more about the K9 Heros Foundation, visit their website at www.k9heroesfoundation.com.