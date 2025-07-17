Paintballs and RC planes: Local club host fundraiser to help local veterans get mobility scooters - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — For the seventh year in a row, the Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club is hosting its annual fundraiser to help local veterans.

Stu Eddins, the club’s president, told EastIdahoNews.com that all the funds raised at the club’s event will go to the Veterans Mobility Corp, which is based in Ucon.

“Veterans Mobility Corps has provided powered wheelchairs to veterans and their families for several years,” Eddins said. “We hear good stories about how it’s added life back into these veterans who can get around now.”

With the event happening every year, Eddins said they typically raise between $1,000 or $1,500, which goes to the nonprofit.

Member of the Desert Eagles Modle Airplane Flying Club Art Rood inspecting his plane after it was hit by a paintball | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The fundraiser will allow community members to shoot 10 paintballs at RC planes for $3 each, or fly them, under supervision, for $3 each.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 19 at the club’s flying field.

The field is north of Doug Andrus Trucking near Melaleuca’s Global Headquarters on South 45th West.

One of the simple plastic aircraft design planes that will be shot at with paintballs for the model airplane club’s fundraiser. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The types of planes that the community will have a chance to shoot are a simple plastic aircraft design or SPADs. Due to this, Eddins said the planes are durable enough to take the hits as they are made out of Coroplast and a rain gutter.

The event will also feature demonstrations from the club’s members, who will fly different and unique types of RC planes, including a flying lawn mower and a pterodactyl.

Club members Jim Dokos, left, and Art Rood watching their RC planes fly at the club’s flying field in Idaho Falls. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

There will also be two raffles, in which community members can purchase tickets to win various prizes.

The first raffle will cost $5 and will include six tickets to win a RC airplanes, as well as gift cards and gift baskets. The second raffle, donated by James Hoff, will cost $20 for a single ticket or $100 for six tickets, giving participants a chance to win a ride in a full-size Stearman PT1-17 biplane.

The model airplane club has around 50 members. Eddins said many of the members will be present for Saturday’s event to discuss the hobby with the community.

“It gives you an idea if this is something you’d like to do,” Eddins said. “It’s just a fun day to come out and enjoy the sun.”

For more information, visit deserteaglesrcclub.com.