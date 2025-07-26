Pocatello home destroyed in early morning fire - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A house on the 1700 block of Morning Glory Lane was a total loss after a fire Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to a “fully involved” structure fire at 6:25 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Pocatello Fire Department.

The house was a total loss.

As of 7:20 a.m., the fire was under control.

One of those living at the home was transported to the hospital to be evaluated, but without smoke alarms alerting the people inside, it could have been “a much worse situation,” said fire department spokeswoman Kim Stouse.

“It just reiterates the importance of working smoke alarms,” she said.

She said residents had insurance, and firefighters reached out to the American Red Cross to help them with housing.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which could take a few days, Stouse said.