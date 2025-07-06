Pocatello woman builds thriving singles group with weekly activities - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Recognizing a need for connection among local singles, Becky Koyle created Gate City Singles, a community group in Pocatello that offers a wide variety of activities for adults ages 35 to 60ish, including both adults-only events and family-friendly gatherings for those with children.

Koyle, a pianist and digital marketing professional who has lived in Pocatello for 20 years, said she started the group after noticing how many local singles, including those with families, felt isolated or overlooked.

“Many singles feel so alone and unfulfilled,” she said. “The best way to beat that is to connect with others, find gratitude in the small things, and know that there’s hope.”

In just four months, the group has grown to over 600 members, offering weekly social events created by Koyle such as pickleball games, dancing, local theater, movie nights, and camping trips.

The goal, Koyle says, is to help people form real connections while also supporting local businesses and groups, such as Boots & Wheels, which offers line dancing and swing dancing on Mondays at Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center.

Now, one of the group’s biggest events so far is just around the corner. The Lava Hot Springs Transformational Singles Retreat is set for July 10–14 and is designed to bring single adults together for fun, growth, and new friendships in a relaxed and scenic setting.

“This retreat is for you if you’re tired of small talk and awkward icebreakers,” said Koyle. “It’s for people who want real connection, new friendships, and to leave with unforgettable memories.”

The five-day retreat promises late-night laughter, meaningful conversations, dancing, food, a river float, and plenty of time to soak in Lava’s famous hot pools. Full details and registration information can be found at Lava Hot Springs Transformational Singles Retreat.

Lava Hot Springs is the place for an upcoming singles retreat hosted by Becky Koyle, founder of Gate City Singles. | File photo

While most activities, such as the Lava Retreat, are designed for adults to relax and mingle, Koyle ensures that one or two family-friendly events are scheduled each month for parents who want to participate with their children.

For families, one of the most popular outings was a spring camping trip at Steadman’s Ranch in the Raft River area. It features camping, water slides, food, and games. A second campout at the same location is planned for September.

“Steadman’s was a blast. We can’t wait to do it again,” said Koyle.

Looking to the future, Koyle hopes to create a foundation to help cover the cost of activities for singles who may not be able to afford them.

For those facing more personal challenges, such as depression, anxiety, or addiction, Koyle also launched a side group called the Flying Solo Society. It’s being developed in partnership with LaMonte Wilcox, founder of F.L.Y. (Fulfill Life Yourself), a neuroscience-based mental wellness and addiction recovery program. Wilcox’s method, NAAP (Neuro Auto-Associative Programming), helps people reshape harmful thought patterns and build a stronger sense of self.

“I’m passionate about brain science and personal development,” said Koyle. “This group is about becoming the best version of yourself.”

To learn more about Gate City Singles and to request to join, go to the group’s Facebook page.