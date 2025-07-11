Pocatello native who appears in new 'Superman' movie describes her time on set - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article includes minor spoilers about the new “Superman” movie. Read at your own risk.

POCATELLO — A former Pocatello woman is officially the real-life Lois Lane after appearing as a news anchor in the new Superman film.

Suzanne Hobbs, a Pocatello native and former news reporter for KPVI Channel 6 and KIDK Channel 3 in eastern Idaho, says she was honored to play the GBS news reporter in two scenes for James Gunn’s new Superman adaptation.

“It’s been a year and a half that I’ve had to be quiet about it,” says Hobbs. “It’s an honor to be in ‘Superman,’ my goodness.”

Hobbs credit in the movie. | Courtesy Suzanne Hobbs

Hobbs says back in early 2024, she received an audition for a movie that she was told was called “Genesis.”

“I didn’t even know that it was ‘Superman’ at first,” says Hobbs. “I actually turned down the role because I had a vacation planned when this was supposed to shoot in Atlanta in March of 2024.”

Hobbs says her talent agent saved the day, telling her to cancel her vacation and accept the audition.

“My agent called me back and said, ‘I can’t say anything more, but you need to take this role,'” says Hobbs. “When they finally called me weeks later and said, ‘Okay, you’re going to be a news anchor in Superman,’ I was like, ‘Oh, I am so glad I didn’t turn this down.'”

Hobbs was born and raised in Pocatello, and often returns to eastern Idaho from her current home in Florida to visit family.

“I’m from Pocatello, born and raised. I graduated from Pocatello High School,” says Hobbs.

On Wednesday, Hobbs says she was invited back to Atlanta for a cast and crew screening of the movie at the famous Fox Theater.

Hobbs at the cast and crew premiere of Superman. | Courtesy of Suzanne Hobbs

“Warner Brothers and DC Comics invited anybody who was in the movie, who was in the Atlanta area, so I flew to Atlanta,” says Hobbs. “We got to see the movie before anybody else in America, which was really cool.”

Hobbs says meeting James Gunn, the CEO of DC Studios and director of not only “Superman” but also the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy, “The Suicide Squad,” and more, was an amazing experience.

“Working with James Gunn, what was great is he came up right before I recorded my scenes at a real news studio, and he said, ‘Suzanne, I chose you specifically for this role, because you are a real news anchor. You have the experience,'” says Hobbs. “I want someone who’s not acting as a news anchor, but is truly filling the role.”

One of Hobbs’ outfits for her role in Superman. | Courtesy Suzanne Hobbs

(Stop reading here if you don’t want spoilers.)

Hobbs says she saw many celebrities on set, including John Cena, who briefly reprises his role of Peacemaker in the movie, and Nicholas Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor.

“Working on set as an actor is absolutely amazing,” says Hobbs. “I had my own trailer, and you get really good food, and they are just so gracious to the actors who come.”

Make sure to watch “Superman,” which was released Friday, in theaters throughout eastern Idaho, and tell us what you think!