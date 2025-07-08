Quiet week at Idaho gas pumps, despite July 4th travel boom - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Idaho drivers were pleasantly surprised when they stopped to fill up over the holiday weekend. Gas prices held steady despite a record 72.2 million 4th of July travelers.

According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.42, the same as a week ago and 17 cents less than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $3.14 per gallon, which is four cents less than a week ago and about 37 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Idaho moved up one spot to 7th in the country for the most expensive fuel behind California ($4.56), Hawaii ($4.47), Washington ($4.41), Oregon ($4.02), Nevada ($3.76), and Alaska ($3.73). Forty-eight of the 50 states saw prices drop or level off from the previous week.

“Crude oil prices dipped after a strong spike during the recent conflicts in the Middle East, and gasoline demand has been steady. It’s possible that the surge in road trips was offset by others who hunkered down and celebrated closer to home,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “While pump prices aren’t exactly low, they’re better than a year ago.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $68 per barrel, which is $3 more than a week and a month ago, but $14 per barrel less than a year ago.

“Do your homework on fuel rewards points, either through your credit card, grocery store, or other retailers,” Conde said. “With so much summer yet to be enjoyed, stretching your fuel budget could make all the difference in your next adventure.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of July 7:

Boise – $3.41

Coeur d’Alene – $3.38

Franklin – $3.26

Idaho Falls – $3.31

Lewiston – $3.36

Pocatello – $3.36

Rexburg – $3.42

Twin Falls – $3.40