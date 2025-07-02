Rigby girl battles flesh-eating bacteria, inspires lifesaving blood drive - East Idaho News

RIGBY — After nearly losing her life to an aggressive flesh-eating bacterial infection, 11-year-old Zoe Kartchner, daughter of Paul and Cami Kartchner of Rigby, is slowly recovering.

The fourth child of six in the family, Zoe contracted the bacterial infection in early June after cutting her knee on a rope swing on a day of fun with her family and playing in a local canal with her siblings.

The cut was deep and required medical attention and stitches. The stitched wound got infected and swollen, so Zoe was taken back to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where a surgeon removed the abscess and kept her overnight for IV antibiotics and observation.

However, the infection continued to worsen, so on June 12, Zoe was life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City for emergency surgery, where she has been ever since.

At one point, doctors feared Zoe wouldn’t make it. In addition to surgeries and painful skin grafts, Zoe lost massive amounts of blood and was placed in a medically induced coma for ten days.

Zoe’s family says she’s alive today because of the lifesaving blood donations she received during her treatment.

Now, they’re working with the Red Cross to host a community blood drive in Zoe’s honor. The drive will take place Tuesday, July 22, at the Rigby East Stake gym (4012 East 300 North) from noon to 6 p.m. Zoe’s aunt, Beth Radford, is helping coordinate the effort.

“Blood and blood products have been a big part of saving her life. The doctors tell us if there’s anything people can do to help, it’s to give blood.” Radford told EastIdahoNews.com. “We are so grateful for the blood she has received and want to help replenish it – and then some.”

Zoe Strong! That’s the theme for Zoey Kartchner, who is now fighting a flesh-eating bacterial infection at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake. | Courtesy Kartchner family

The Kartchners say they are deeply grateful for the love, prayers and support they have received from family, friends, and total strangers in both Idaho and Utah.

As private people, Paul and Cami have been overwhelmed during this difficult time. They started the Facebook group Zoe’s Journey as a place to keep everyone updated while still allowing them to focus solely on Zoe’s healing.

Known for her strong, independent spirit, Zoe’s family says she is now stable but still in the hospital, facing a long road to recovery. A July 1 update on the “Zoe’s Journey” Facebook page announced she had been finally moved out of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, marking a major milestone.

“She’s still struggling with pain, anxiety, and temperature regulation,” the family wrote. “But we are making progress and praying for an upward trend.”

“I want Zoe to know how many people love her,” said her mother. “I don’t want her to go a day in her life not knowing how many people care about her.”

Salt Lake City station KSL.com also did a story on Zoe’s recovery, which can be viewed here.

Those interested in donating blood in Zoe’s honor can sign up here for the July 22 Rigby Idaho Red Cross Blood Drive. Or via the flyer below: