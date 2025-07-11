Stella Standingbear, Apache Spirit to perform as part of Shoshone-Bannock Festival week - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is proud to celebrate Shoshone-Bannock Festival week with an exciting lineup of live music for guests and the community to enjoy.

On Friday, Aug. 8, join us outdoors for a special performance by Stella Standingbear, a talented Lakota singer-songwriter known for her powerful voice and soulful storytelling that blends contemporary sounds with her Native roots. Her music uplifts and connects audiences, sharing messages of resilience, tradition, and hope. This show is free and open to the public as part of our commitment to honoring the cultural heritage of this important week.

On Friday, Aug. 8, Apache Spirit will take the stage indoors at the Chiefs Event Center for a night of high-energy entertainment from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Apache Spirit is renowned across Indian Country for their versatile blend of country, rock, and dance music that keeps crowds moving all night long. Tickets for this show are $20.

Then on Saturday, Aug. 9, Apache Spirit returns for a free outdoor performance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Bring your friends and family to enjoy their vibrant show under the summer night sky as we continue to celebrate the Shoshone-Bannock Festival weekend together.

