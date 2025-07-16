Summer Market Days to debut at Mountain America Center with local shopping, food, a free concert and more - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls is hosting a two-day event full of local artisans, makers, food trucks, high-quality shopping and more.

Summer Market Days is set to take place Friday and Saturday, July 25-26, inside and outside Mountain America Center. In addition to shopping, guests can enjoy live music, entertainment, family activities, free workshops, and immersive activations.

“This is something we’ve really wanted to put on for a long time. We opened less than three years ago. The community has embraced us with open arms and we wanted to give back,” says Kelsey Salsbery, Director of Marketing for Mountain America Center.”

One of the highlights of the weekend will be Adventureland, hosted by Bish’s RV and Toyota. Part of the parking lot will be transformed into a vibrant campground scene complete with RVs, off-road vehicles, outdoor gear, e-bikes, lawn chairs and a s-mores setup.

On Friday, guests can climb a 32-foot rock wall, and on Saturday, Action Motor Sports will offer complimentary high-octane off-roading side-by-side test rides from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re curating something truly special with Summer Market Days,” says Salsbery. “It’s more than a market — it’s a celebration of local creativity, adventure, and community. It was important for us at the venue to put on an event that celebrated the incredible community of eastern Idaho.”

To wrap up the first day of Summer Market Days, the Mountain America Center will host a free outdoor concert Friday starting at 6 p.m. This show will feature Due West, along with local sensations Dawson Moon and Jamie Hansen. Food trucks and a beer garden will stay open during the concert, along with Adventureland for guests to enjoy activities into the evening.

During the weekend, guests will also enjoy a full schedule of live entertainment on the Outdoor Stage, co-sponsored by Bish’s RV and Toyota, featuring local musicians and performers. Inside the arena, the Luco Prints Workshop Stage will host a series of interactive sessions and demonstrations from community partners and participating vendors.

As part of the event’s commitment to uplifting local makers and nonprofits, sponsors will fund Vendor Boost Scholarships, which helps to subsidize booth costs for small businesses that do not have resources to participate.

Over 8,000 attendees are expected to attend Summer Market Days and organizers hope to make it a yearly event.

The market will be open on Friday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about the event, including vendor applications and the entertainment lineup, can be found here.