The rubber ducks have arrived for the annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Development Workshop Inc.

IDAHO FALLS – The ducks have returned to Idaho Falls and arrived at Development Workshop Inc. for the 34th Annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race.

The race will be held on Saturday August 9th.

Always a highlight event, DWI clients and staff have taken a break from their regular daily contract work to prep the 30,000 ducks for the race.

The ducks require cleaning, old sticker removal and new sticker placement. In addition, some “dead” ducks and imposters need to be removed from the flock.

The Duck Race is sponsored by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club to benefit the Snake River Greenbelt projects.

DWI is a nonprofit agency with a mission of assisting individuals who have a disability or who are disadvantaged to recognize and to achieve their chosen level of economic and social independence.