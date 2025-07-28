This 18-month-old pug mix is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Sparky, a 1-and-a-half-year-old pug mix, is our Pet of the Week.

Sparky just arrived at the Snake River Animal Shelter on Friday. Operations manager Romi Weaver says he is a “super sweet boy” who is crate and house-trained. He interacts well with dogs and kids and needs a good home.

To meet Sparky face-to-face, stop by the shelter during regular business hours at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.