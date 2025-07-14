This 3-year-old mixed breed dog would thrive in a home with adults only - East Idaho News

Wrangler, a 3-year-old mixed breed, is our Pet of the Week.

Snake River Animal Shelter Operations manager Romi Weaver describes Wrangler as “a good boy” who is potty-trained, crate-trained and “a couch potato.”

He needs a home with only one adult and no other animals.

“He loves his people so much that he wants to be the only dog,” Weaver says. “We don’t suggest that he goes into a home with other animals. He’s selective about the dogs that he hangs around with.”

To meet Wrangler face-to-face or learn more, stop by the shelter during regular business hours at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.