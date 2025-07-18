Traffic stop leads to two Montana suspects arrested after police find 25 pounds of meth - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two Montanans were arrested after a traffic stop led officers to find 25 pounds of methamphetamine.

Diane Elizabeth Walters, 50, was charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Cody Allen Davidson, 39, was charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

If Walters and Davidson are found guilty, they both face a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

According to court documents, an Idaho Falls Police officer responded to assist with surveillance on a vehicle that was suspected of being involved in trafficking on July 11.

The officer, along with two detectives — one from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the other from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office — worked together to inspect the Jeep.

The Jeep was leaving a gas station on 45th Road West, and a traffic stop was initiated when it got onto Interstate 15 near mile marker 117. The car was stopped for not coming to a complete stop after leaving the gas station.

A K9 unit arrived and conducted a “free air sniff,” and the K9 indicated the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in 13 electrical-taped bundles being found inside the panel of the rear liftgate. The document states two of the bundles were opened and tested positive for methamphetamine.

A purse was searched, which contained Walter’s driver’s license, and two small plastic baggies of a white powdery substance were found.

In the center console, investigators found a green glass bong with burnt residue.

The document states that a search of Davidson’s person resulted in a glass jar with the label “Quality S***” being found that contained a white crystal substance. The contents weight 139.3 grams.

K9 Rip with the 24 bundles of methamphetamine | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

The officer said that parts of the Jeep had appeared to have been modified. The Jeep was taken to the Idaho Falls Police Complex, and a search warrant for the vehicle was obtained.

Authorities later found more items of interest. In the front passenger side door pocket was a glass water bong. In the rear passenger-side door, 11 other packages of electrical tape were found. One of the bundles was opened and tested, which was positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of all the bundles was 11,352.65 grams, or 25.028 pounds.

After reading his Miranda Rights, Davidson told the officer that “some people” had threatened his family and told him to drive to Las Vegas.

He told officers he knew the people were loading the car with narcotics. The people gave him directions to take it to Great Falls, Montana, and to call them through WhatsApp once he arrived.

Davidson said during the interview claimed all that was found was his, as he did not want Walters to get in trouble. However, he said he threw two baggies into the Walter’s purse when they were being pulled over.

When Walters was interviewed, after being read her Miranda Rights, she confirmed that the two had left Las Vegas. She told officers that she had been using methamphetamine and that Davidson had supplied it to her.

Walters said Davidson would often go to Las Vegas alone but didn’t know where he’d go.

Davidson and Walters are scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on July 25 before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.

Though Davidson and Walters have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.