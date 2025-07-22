Two 18-year-old boys hospitalized following two-vehicle collision on I-15 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision which occurred on July 21, 2025, at 7:58 pm, on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 114, south of Idaho Falls.

A 2023 Kia Sportage, driven by a 18-year-old male from Henderson, Nevada, with a 18-year-old male passenger from Newman Lake, Washington was traveling southbound on I-15. The Kia collied with a 1990 International Truck that was traveling southbound, driven by a 25-year-old male from Ammon, Idaho.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts. Both occupants of the Kia Sportage were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho Traffic Safety, Idaho Falls Fire, and Idaho Falls EMS.

The southbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour and 20 mins to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.

This crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.