Two men rescued after boat overturns in the Snake River - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two men were rescued Tuesday afternoon after their boat reportedly overturned in the Snake River near downtown Idaho Falls.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Idaho Falls firefighters were called to the Broadway Bridge just below the falls around 1:30 p.m. after bystanders saw a boat overturn and two men go into the water.

“Both men were able to get to some rocks and out of the water as emergency personnel arrived,” says the release. “Jet skis and a rescue raft were used to bring the two back across and to the bank.”

One of the men was transported by ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution to be checked out, but both were uninjured.

The two men had reportedly been fishing from the boat just below the falls above the Broadway Bridge when the current caused them to collide with a large rock. Deputies say the boat listed enough for the river current to spill inside and overturn it. Deputies are currently working to retrieve the boat from the river.

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to always prepare for safety when recreating or fishing on the water,” says the release. “Even the most experienced boaters can run into an emergency situation or the unexpected. Deputies always recommend wearing life jackets and paying attention to water and weather conditions to lessen your risk of needing rescue.”