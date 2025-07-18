Undocumented woman sentenced for using false Social Security number to obtain employment at Idaho hotel - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho).

BOISE – Lina Marcela Ospina Isaza, 24, of Bucaramanga, Colombia, was sentenced to time served of approximately two months imprisonment for the false use of a social security number, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin D. Whatcott announced Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Amanda K. Brailsford waived the fine and special assessment due to Isaza’s likely deportation. Isaza pleaded guilty on June 10.

According to court records, Isaza, a Colombian citizen, unlawfully entered the United States near Otay Mesa, California on Dec. 1, 2023. She was arrested and admitted to illegally crossing the international boundary without being inspected by an immigration officer at a designated Port of Entry.

However, she was released from the custody of the Department of Homeland Security by “Order of Recognizance,” pending an immigration hearing. Isaza provided her address to a location in Massachusetts and was instructed that if she moved, she had five days to update her address with the Department of Homeland Security.

Isaza instead moved to Boise and purchased a fraudulent Social Security card and a fraudulent legal permanent resident card. She presented both to a Boise hotel in April 2024 to obtain employment and signed an I-9 form that contained the fraudulent Social Security card number. She subsequently changed jobs and admitted to using the same fraudulent Social Security card to obtain new employment at a downtown Boise hotel in May 2024.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott commended the work of Homeland Security Investigations, which led to the charge. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Nafzger prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Isaza is one of eight recent indictments returned in the District of Idaho of undocumented aliens using false social security numbers and fraudulent legal permanent resident cards to unlawfully obtain employment at various businesses in Boise.

The Department of Homeland Security continues to inspect I-9 employment forms to identify employees who fraudulently use social security numbers and/or fraudulent lawful permanent resident cards. False use of a Social Security Number is a felony offense which carries up to five years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

For employers, the Department of Homeland Security increased civil penalties for Immigration Reform and Control Act violations on January 2, 2025. The new civil penalty for knowingly hiring, recruiting, referral or retention of unauthorized aliens was increased to a maximum fine of $5,724 (per unauthorized alien) for a first offense and up to $28,619 (per unauthorized alien) for a third or subsequent offense.