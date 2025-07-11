Urgent care facility coming to Chubbuck - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK – A new urgent care facility is under construction in Chubbuck as Portneuf Health expands its presence in southeastern Idaho.

Officials from Pocatello and Chubbuck joined hospital managers on Wednesday in breaking ground on the new clinic, part of the Portneuf Health network. It has already started construction and is expected to be completed early next year. The project is near Bullock Street, next to the border of Chubbuck and Pocatello.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint,” said Scot Stevens, vice president of Physician Services for Ardent Health, Portneuf’s parent company, in southeastern Idaho. “We opened our first urgent care … in Northgate, and this second location allows us to better serve the broader community.”

Scot Stevens | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Stevens told EastIdahoNews.com that planning for the project began six months ago, with careful consideration of location, patient access and design.

“We looked throughout the different areas (to find) where would be the best place to put a new urgent care to serve the best needs of the community,” Stevens said. “This is a very busy place. You’ve got Walmart, and a lot of this retail and restaurants, so for us to be in the middle of that action was really important.”

The facility will offer services for common, non-life-threatening conditions, including colds, flus, earaches and minor injuries. Patients requiring higher levels of care can be referred or transported to the Portneuf Medical Center for emergency or specialized treatment.

The Chubbuck urgent care will feature six to eight exam rooms and offer on-site imaging and lab services, such as X-rays and blood tests. However, the hospital will still perform advanced imaging like CT scans.

“We are giving patients an easier place to get care instead of having to come to the hospital. What it means for the community is that we have a really easy, quick, fast, convenient way and location to get easy care done,” said Nate Carter, CEO of Portneuf Health, in an interview with EastIdahoNews.com.

Nate Carter | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Due to space limitations at the new location, this site will function as a standalone urgent care, rather than also house primary care services like the Northgate clinic.

Although weather could affect the timeline, Portneuf Health anticipates a celebratory opening in early 2026.

“This is just the beginning,” said Stevens. “We’re thrilled to be part of the growth in this community and to bring care closer to where people live, work and shop.”