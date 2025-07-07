Vacation turns to heartbreak after man loses ring honoring late wife - East Idaho News

AMMON — Tony Ginanni was passing through Ammon as part of a family vacation when he believes he may have lost a piece of highly sentimental jewelry dedicated to his late wife, Ashley Goins.

Ginanni said his family decided to stop at Mo’Bettahs last week to grab a bite to eat when he heard the distinct sound of metal hitting the tile floors. At the time, he didn’t even consider that the ring dedicated to his late wife had come off his keychain.

“We stopped at Mo’s to get some food and my daughter had the keys for the truck,” Ginanni told EastIdahoNews.com. “I normally keep my ring on my keychain on my carabiner; that way, I don’t lose it.”

Ginanni is a mechanic, so he doesn’t often wear the ring in order to protect it.

Ginanni’s family continued their vacation, and it wasn’t until they made a stop in Erie, Colorado, that he realized the ring was missing.

“I (was up) until 3 o’clock in the morning driving through the mountains of Colorado with every place that I’d stopped, driving all through town everywhere I stopped. I couldn’t find anything,” Ginanni explained.

Ginanni had to end his search and return home as the family’s vacation came to an end, and Ginanni had to be back home for work.

Ginanni described the ring as a stainless steel band with Goins’ thumbprint engraved on the outside of the ring. On the inside reads the words “Forever My Love.” Goins passed away from cancer in 2023.

After her cancer diagnosis, she fought for 73 days before losing her fight. Their son was six and their daughter was thirteen at the time of their mother’s death.

Tony Ginanni’s missing ring | Tony Ginanni

Ginanni called Mo’Bettahs to see if they had found the ring, but it hasn’t turned up. He hopes someone may have found it and is holding on to it.

If anyone finds the ring, Ginanni asks that you call him directly at (575) 642-5437.