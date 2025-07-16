Video shows dramatic rescue of Utah family whose car rolled into the Snake River - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A newly released video shows the dramatic rescue of a Utah family whose van ended up in the Snake River after veering off the road.

Officials responded to the incident around 12:20 p.m. Monday after the driver called for help, advising they rolled into Snake River downstream from the Fall River Campground, about 45 miles from Idaho Falls.

The driver said his wife and four children were still inside the van floating downstream, and they were having difficulty getting out while water was filling up inside.

The Swan Valley Fire District posted a video of the rescue to their Facebook page Tuesday, saying they were able to save the family of 6 after the van floated 100 yards and landed on top of a high gravel bar.

“One by one they were safely extracted from the vehicle and brought back to land,” says the Facebook post. “This was an extremely lucky accident for them all to walk away unharmed and we couldn’t have asked for a better outcome!”

KSL TV reports Susan Richardson saw the van in the water and recorded the rescue.

“I always get nervous about that,” Richardson said about driving the narrow road through the Fall Creek area. “It’s scary sometimes.”

Richardson told KSL that she and her husband were relieved that the family made it out safely.

“We feel like they were very fortunate that things didn’t take a more serious turn.”