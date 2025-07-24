WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in Jeremy Best sentencing - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — Jeremy Best, who pleaded guilty to the murders of his pregnant wife, her unborn child and their 10-month-old son, is about to be sentenced.

Best, 50, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to first-degree murder in the death of 10-month-old Zeke Best and second-degree murder in the deaths of Kali Randall and their unborn daughter, Freya.

Best could get up to life in prison.

