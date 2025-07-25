Jeremy Best sentenced for murders of wife, unborn baby and infant son - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — The second and final day of Jeremy Best’s sentencing ended Thursday, in which the prosecution called multiple witnesses to show that Best was allegedly “capable of extreme homicidal violence.”

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Jeremy Best, 50, to three life sentences without parole.

Best pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to first-degree murder in the death of 10-month-old Zeke Best and second-degree murder in the deaths of Kali Randall and their unborn daughter, Freya.

Best appeared in court for Day 2 represented by his defense attorney, Jim Archibald.

The Randall family spoke with EastIdahoNews.com after the hearing, expressing their gratitude to the court, and encouraging the community to remember Kali, Zeke and Freya.

Kali Randall’s family. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

“We are very thankful for the judgement today in the sentencing. We are also very, very grateful that the court and the public were able to see the humanized side, and see who Kali, Zeke and Freya were,” said Brian Randall, Kali Randall’s brother. “This tragedy has allowed us to tell others in the community to re-evaluate, think deeper, be more grounded, and reconnect to things that maybe they’ve lost. That part of their lives, their legacies, will live on forever.”

Here’s what happened on the final day of sentencing.

Defense witnesses

The first witness called by the defense was Mary Goody, the mediation specialist for the case.

Jeremy Best during the second day of his sentencing. | Treydon Baylor, EastIdahoNews.com

Goody presented a PowerPoint presentation of Best’s life, leading up to the murders.

The presentation included a video statement from a family friend of Best, Michael Atella, who said Best experienced manic episodes growing up.

“To think that Jeremy (killed Zeke) was heartbreaking, But I knew it wasn’t Jeremy,” said Atella. “It was his bipolar disorder and some other drugs that he had taken.”

Goody continued with her timeline, saying that Best was diagnosed with bipolar disorder Type 1-Manic in the early 2000s while attending drug and alcohol treatment.

Best and many in the gallery began to cry during this portion, while Goody described his relationship with Randall and showed photos of love letters that she left him over the years. One stated multiple reasons she loved him such as his humor, music taste and that he was a “bada** snowboarder.”

“Happy first anniversary. What a year it has been, through it all we grow a little each day. I look around on the daily in compete awe of this life,” said Randall. “Never did I imagine I would be here now, a wife, a mother. I have never been more proud of two things in my life. Your dedication to us shows me your true and deep loving heart.”

Goody then showed security footage of Best being arrested after being found naked at the Swan Valley General Store.

In the video, Best told officers he did not know his name, where he lived, what day it was, or how he got to the store.

Best being detained at the Swan Valley General Store | Courtesy photo

Best told officers the last thing he remembered was having Thanksgiving dinner, and admitted that he had been doing drugs recently. An ambulance then took him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Melanie Rehberg, a friend of Best and Randall, sent a video statement for the presentation, explaining that they were good friends of the couple and spoke to them around the time of the killings.

“I do believe that had EIRMC not released him, this tragedy wouldn’t have happened,” said Rehberg. “EIRMC did not do their job. … Mental health is much more serious than deadly disease, and it can kill many more people than just the one who is sick.”

Best’s mental health

Dr. John Landers, an Idaho clinical psychologist was called to the stand, saying he met with Best twice to evaluate him, and found that he had bipolar disorder, mania and a substance abuse disorder.

“He would require forever treatment, neverending treatment for his bipolar 1 disorder,” said Landers. “It doesn’t just go away. … If you don’t treat it, it’s going to get worse over time.”

Landers then said Best has been offered medication for his diagnoses in the Bonneville County Jail, but he does not always take it.

“He didn’t like the side effects. He also felt like he was functioning reasonably well with out it,” said Landers. “He said he would restart it in the fall, which is when he tends to cycle.”

Landers also said that Best has been dangerous during his time spent in jail, specifically when he wasn’t taking his anti-psychotic medications.

“It was the initial phase of his incarceration that was a concern,” said Landers.

Kali Randall and Jeremy Best at their wedding. | Facebook

Rhett Wintch, a registered nurse at EIRMC and religious leader from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was called next. Wintch testified that Best told him he was “concerned about his feelings toward his wife and child.”

“He wanted to know about the (priesthood). It’s a topic that’s hard to discuss over one discussion. I felt it was more appropriate to guide him to have better feelings toward his wife and child,” said Wintch. “We prayed for his softened heart. … My genuine interest was to guide him to having loving, kind feelings.”

The defense then called John Lord, who said he had been friends with Best and Randall for about five years.

“They were a great couple. They appeared to love each other a lot. Busy, both of them. Both of them would step out of their way to help you, no questions asked,” said Lord. “They’d offer help even if you didn’t ask. They became closer and closer friends as time went on.”

Lord says he also met Zeke.

“Zeke would come around the corner, and Jeremy would light right up,” said Lord. “I think, honestly, (Zeke) was the best thing that ever happened to him. He just adored that child. Together, they seemed like a great little family.”

Lord says he was never concerned about Randall or Zeke’s safety. He then said he went to the Best home on the morning of Nov. 30.

“(Jeremy) came out and he just — he just had the look of just scared and fear. I don’t know how to explain it, but he came up, he didn’t give me the typical ‘Hey, buddy!’ I got basically a ‘Hey,’ and he said, ‘I haven’t slept in five days. I’m burning up,'” said Lord. “He held his fist out, and I held his hand, and it was notably hot, excessively hot.”

Lord says Randall asked him to keep an eye on Best, and he never spoke to her again.

“The next thing I knew was the Amber Alert. Then (a friend) called and told me what happened,” said Lord. “I lost a friend, and a friend did it. … You can’t put words to it.”

Kali Randall holding her son, Zeke Best. | Facebook

The defense then called Max Renall, another friend of the couple.

“She was his anchor. She helped build the business, she helped him get more organized, more together. She was amazing. She balanced him,” said Renall. “In my opinion, she was perfect for him. And he was loving and affectionate. They had their banter as many couples do, but he did all sorts of things for her.”

Renall said Best and Randall “fought as married couples do” but said he didn’t find it irregular and never saw any violence.

“I was packing up to head up to Tahoe, and I got a call from Randall. She was distressed because she was told she had to go get Jeremy, and she was driving to Idaho Falls,” said Renall. “She gave me a recap of what happened, and told me (about) the days that had led up to that day.”

Renall says he got a call from the couple that night, which prompted him to change his plans and drive 12 hours to Victor.

“In the call that evening, she said, ‘Max, you’re on your way, right?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m on my way.’ That was my cue to pack up,” said Renall.

Best then began to ask Renall concerning questions and seemed “scared.”

“He said, ‘Who is Kali to me?’ He had no recollection of his wife or who she was to him. I told him, ‘This is your wife, your partner, the mother of your child and child-to-be,'” said Renall. “He said he didn’t know what was going on, and his character was like a flipbook that kept changing from normal conversation to being scared, very scared, not knowing what was going on.”

Renall says he received the Amber Alert for Zeke when he was just a few hours outside of Victor and was “crushed.” Through tears, he expressed regret that he didn’t tell her she shouldn’t go to Idaho Falls to pick up Best from EIRMC.

During Renall’s testimony, the gallery, including the defense attorneys, began crying and struggling to keep their composure.

“I don’t know why he was released,” said Renall.

Victim impact statements

The first impact statement was given by Best’s mother, Patricia Best. Patricia began by explaining the pain she and her family have felt since the murders.

“I too am a victim of what happened, along with my family and friends,” said Patricia. “None of us can believe that the Jeremy we know could’ve possibly done something like this.”

Next was Jean Lindisch-Rihm, Randall’s mother and Zeke and Freya’s grandmother.

“My girl, my Kali. She was so many things, it’s hard to know where to start. She wrote dirt bikes and motorcycles, snowboarded, hiked, she was a chicken farmer, a sourdough expert, a boat captain, but most of all, she was a caring, compassionate soul and a beautiful, caring mom,” said Rihm. “She couldn’t save herself or her children. That night, she saw a face of evil.”

Rihm explained the fear of not only learning her daughter had been murdered, but not knowing where her grandson was.

“We didn’t know if he was afraid. Was he cold? Was he afraid? Was he hungry? Was he calling for his mama?” said Rihm. “(Randall) was so loved by friends, family and the community. She was full of light. Her name even means ‘energy.'”

Randall’s father, Scott Randall, spoke through tears about his love for his daughter.

“I remember Jeremy telling me, ‘Don’t worry, Dad. I will always take care of your daughter forever,'” said Scott. “These were shallow, hollow words.”

Scott says the Teton Valley called out to his daughter, and throughout her life, she moved closer and closer to the mountains.

“We lived in panic and terror,” said Scott. “A baby she was waiting for will never be born. Each day, I ask myself, ‘Why?'”

Randall’s father then addressed Best.

“I will live out my life in grief and pain. You broke your promise to me in the most horrible way,” said Scott. “I have no forgiveness in my heart.”

Randall’s brother Brian Randall spoke next, saying he was the first to call the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, begging to know the status of Randall and her children.

“It has been 601 days since our lives were shattered,” said Brian. “At 5:30 a.m., my mother’s shaken voice told me that Kali was gone, Jeremy was suspected of killing her and Zeke was missing.”

He then described the immense pain of having to tell his family the news, and of being the one to contact law enforcement throughout the case.

“Just like that, I stepped into a role I never asked for. I became the point of contact for law enforcement, prosecutors, victim advocates, friends and family,” said Brian. “I had to fill out so many forms. I felt physically sick writing the word ‘homicide’ over and over again.”

Brian then explained the impact of the murders on his family and his life.

“Even now, I feel like I ruin people’s days when I tell this story, when it has to be told. … This pain, this impact touches every part of our lives,” said Brian. “I am not the same man I was before that. That version of me, he’s gone. And the man that remains is still trying to figure out how to live in this new reality.”

Emma Brice, Randall’s younger sister, was last to speak, calling her the most “beautiful human being on this earth.”

“Kali wasn’t just my sister — she was my biggest cheerleader,” said Brice. “She was inspiring, motherly and always told you what you needed to hear.”

Brice said she often thinks about having to tell her youngest daughter what happened to her aunt Kali when she is older.

“Zeke was joy incarnate. He had a smile that could melt stone and a laugh that lived in your bones,” said Brice. “He was supposed to be running around now, learning how to say words, helping his mom make bread.”

Brice praised her family for supporting each other through the tragedy, and says the experience has forever changed her.

“I worry about things that never would’ve crossed my mind before she was murdered,” said Brice. “While nothing can bring them back, I am here today to ensure that their names are spoken, that their lives are honored that the court understands what was taken from this world.”

Closing statements

Teton County Prosecutor Bailey Smith argued that Best should receive life in prison without parole for each victims consecutively, saying that he “emptied every bullet he had in his gun.”

“Kali was tough. She made it from the house into the shop. … She almost escaped, but she wasn’t quite fast enough,” said Smith. “As she was running out the side garage door, the defendant caught up to her, and he shot her.”

Smith said Zeke was stabbed five times and was nearly decapitated.

“Killing Zeke in this way took time, force, unbelievable force and, frankly, determination,” said Smith. “He also killed the family dog in the same way he killed baby Zeke. … There weren’t any other living beings around. He killed everything. I hope for Baby Zeke’s sake that he went first.”

Archibald, the defense attorney, recommended life in prison with the possibility of parole, saying his client was going through a severe mental health crisis at the time of the murders.

“It’s obvious that mental illness does not make sense. It’s obvious that people experiencing mental breakdowns do not use reason,” said Archibald. “We see obvious manic bipolar. He had lost all sense of reality.”

Archibald said Best’s most effective support system was Randall.

“She was his rock. What do we do with a situation like this?” said Archibald. “How do we deter mentally ill people from killing people?”

Kali Randall | Facebook

Hope for Best is possible, said Archibald, who said that his participation in society could be “manageable.”

“Jeremy is not asking for probation today. He knows he is going to prison,” said Archibald. “Jeremy knows society is going to be protected from him while he is in prison, while he is adhering to mental health treatment, while he is adhering to substance treatment, and while he is learning to conduct himself properly.”

Archibald had a difficult time speaking through tears, as he recited a love letter from Randall to Best.

“You my dear, are one of if not the most magnetic individuals that God ever did create. I knew instantly how special you were. I dreamed of you when we were apart and secretly prayed our paths would someday intertwine,” said Archibald, quoting Randall. “You are worth fighting for. Your life is worth fighting for. I wish with my whole heart that I could remove your pain. I pray for that. Together, we can fight to make it better. Lean on me, I will carry you when you cannot walk. I will never stop fighting for you.”

Best then made a short statement to the court, apologizing for his actions.

“I want to offer my apologies to the Randall family, my family and friends, and Teton Valley as a whole,” said Best. “I have no excuse for my actions, and I’m sorry.”

Watkins then addressed the parties and gallery before ruling, saying he has watched over the last two days as the parties and families demonstrated their emotions “with honor.”

“Kali was a stabilizing influence in your life,” said Watkins. “In any sentencing, and this one in particular, there are things that touch the court, little facts or points of interest or info, that bring a human side to these kinds of tragic events.”

Watkins discussed the moments during the hearing that affected him, mentioning the love letters from Randall.

“Those handwritten notes found in your home from her, expressing encouragement and affection toward you,” said Watkins. “You have been stable in custody, and the jail generally reports that you’re being polite and responsive. I want to thank you for your cooperation.”

Watkins noted that he watched Best and his reactions to photos shown of Randall and Zeke.

“I saw over the course of this proceeding during the state’s presentation (of) photographs, when that had an emotional reaction to you,” said Watkins. “But none so powerfully as today, when you saw the photographs that you presented, and (Randall’s) notes.”

Yellow ribbons worn by Kali Randall’s family and friends. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Watkins then discussed the murders, saying it can “only be viewed from a perspective of evil and horror.”

“There are those who were close to your victims,” said Watkins. “And from them, you took everything.”

Emotional, Watkins addressed each victim individually, saying he does “not believe I have felt closer in terms of the description of a person than with Kali.”

“Each victim of this offense deserves a statement from the court,” the judge said.

Judge statements about Best’s victims

Kali Randall

“Kali, I would say, Mr. Best, she loved you. She expressed that even in the moments before you ended her life. With shots from the firearm, her death came quickly.”

Zeke

“Zeke, I believe, suffered the most. Being taken by his father in the night. Being awakened, placed in a car, driven around with a dad he probably didn’t even recognize, given your state of mind. While his death might have arrived quickly, I believe his fear would’ve felt, to him, eternal.”

Freya

“The unborn child, Freya, reviewing the photographs, an unborn fetus, still attached to a placenta and umbilical cord. When the tree dies, so does every leaf. When you took the mother’s life, you took hers. Her life was over before it began. And from what I could see, a perfect little body, whose heart stopped when her mother’s stopped.”

The family dog

“I know a human’s life has greater value than a dog. I don’t even need to measure or equate the two. Yet pets play a meaningful role in the lives of so many, and you took that life as well. This is a tragedy independently.”

Best had no reaction as Watkins then sentenced him to three life sentences without the possibility of parole.