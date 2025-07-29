We learn how to be Radio DJ's with KBEAR 101 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area, and today, we’re Workin’ It as radio DJ’S with KBEAR 101!

This week, we learned what it takes to be radio personalities with our neighbors over at Riverbend Communications. If you like getting up early, know all the hottest music trends, and have a knack for improvisation, this might be the job for you!

Viktor Wilt and Brendon “Peaches” Peach, showed us the ins and outs of their studio, and what it takes to bring excitement and good vibes to your morning, afternoon and evening commute.

Victor Wilt, Kaitlyn Hart and Brenden “Peaches” Peach at KBEAR 101. | Jordan Wood, EastdahoNews.com

