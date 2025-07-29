We learn how to be Radio DJ's with KBEAR 101 - East Idaho News

We learn how to be Radio DJ’s with KBEAR 101Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area, and today, we’re Workin’ It as radio DJ’S with KBEAR 101!
This week, we learned what it takes to be radio personalities with our neighbors over at Riverbend Communications. If you like getting up early, know all the hottest music trends, and have a knack for improvisation, this might be the job for you!
Viktor Wilt and Brendon “Peaches” Peach, showed us the ins and outs of their studio, and what it takes to bring excitement and good vibes to your morning, afternoon and evening commute.
This story is sponsored by Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division, which is responsible for the non-credit programs at College of Eastern Idaho. WTCE is home to one of Idaho's six Workforce Training Centers operated in cooperation with Idaho Career Technical Education. Our programs unite people who want to expand their creative talents and gain new skills and experiences. From enhancing career aspirations to upskilling, there is a class, certificate or program just for you! WTCE has a combination of short- and long-term courses spanning topics such as cybersecurity, art, welding and many others. Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division is a service to the entire community.