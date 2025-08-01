A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who has fed hundreds of kids this summer - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received a few emails about a woman who is making a difference this summer. It said:

Darby Taylor has worked tirelessly to set up a summer lunch program two days a week for Ririe kids ages 1-18. She has spent her own time and money, gathered volunteers, found donors, advertised, and more. She is truly making a difference.

Ririe is a small community where often times it’s hard to get certain programs or keep them going. Darby noticed that we didn’t have a summer lunch program to help feed children during the summer. She was concerned children could be going hungry while not at school.

Darby did all the research and took the steps necessary to try and get a summer lunch program started in Ririe. Ultimately the support she needed wasn’t there from some people. She continued to look for options and figure out a way to bring summer lunches to Ririe. Through connections, donations and community volunteers, Darby has been able to provide 234 lunches in just the last two weeks with volunteers passing them out twice a week.

We decided to surprise Darby and thank her for Feel Good Friday. Watch in the video player above!