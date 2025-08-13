Bonneville County residents urged to lock up valuables in wake of recent thefts - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “multiple thefts and burglaries over the past few days from storage units, vehicles, and small buildings,” according to a statement released on Wednesday.

In the Idaho Falls and Ammon area, deputies have reports of items taken from storage units, some of which include a 1980s Honda CR60 motorcycle, tools, and other items.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Swan Valley area residents have discovered tools and items taken from small storage buildings and sheds, and fishing gear has been taken from vehicles near the Snake River boat ramps and fishing areas.

Deputies are asking residents to make sure their buildings, homes and vehicles are properly secured and locked at all times, as some of these thefts involved unlocked vehicles and buildings and may have been prevented, according to Wednesday’s statement.

The Sheriff’s Office also asks residents to report suspicious activity as soon as possible to Bonneville County dispatch at 208-529-1200.

Deputies continue to follow up on leads and suspect information, according to Wednesday’s statement. However, anyone with information about these crimes should contact the Sheriff’s Office through dispatch or report tips anonymously online to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org.