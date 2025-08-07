Case of measles reported in eastern Idaho in unvaccinated international traveler - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Eastern Idaho Public Health officials confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that Thursday’s case of measles was located in Bonneville County.

EIPH officials said Thursday that anyone who suspects they might have contracted or been exposed to measles and wants to visit their doctor should call first to give the doctor’s office time to prepare to receive the patient to limit the risk of exposing others.

Additionally, local health officials said that if you suspect that you or someone in your family has measles, “it is important to stay home to prevent the spread of measles to others.

“Typical initial symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after those symptoms, a characteristic rash appears,” said Rachel Mugleston, RN, Health Strategies Program Manager at Eastern Idaho Public Health. “Measles is highly contagious and can be spread for four days before and four days after the rash appears.”

EIPH also reminds residents that although measles is considered a childhood disease, it can be contracted at any age. “Eastern Idaho Public Health encourages everyone to check their vaccination records with their primary care provider,” officials stated.

“The best way to protect you and your family from infection is through up-to-date vaccination for measles/mumps/rubella (MMR),” Thursday’s statement reported. “The measles vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles after receiving two doses.”

And, if you believe you may have been exposed to anyone with measles, contact your health care provider and monitor yourself for symptoms for 21 days after exposure, according to EIPH. Public health officials will observe those known to have been exposed to the infected individual.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS – A case of measles in an “adolescent” has been reported locally by Eastern Idaho Public Health, according to a statement released Thursday morning.

Officials stated the “adolescent was an international traveler who was unvaccinated against measles.”

EIPH is investigating the case, according to health officials there, who said the child was seen by a “healthcare provider for symptoms of measles and was not hospitalized.”

Thursday’s statement reported the child had “self-isolated during the contagious period” and was no longer contagious.

“EIPH does not expect exposure to the public, outside of household contacts who are currently being monitored for potential infection,” health officials stated.

Measles is a serious, highly contagious disease.

The measles virus can easily spread through the air and can survive in the air for up to two hours after an infected individual has left, according to EIPH officials.

About one in five unvaccinated people in the United States who have measles is hospitalized.

Those who have received the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had measles in the past, or were born before 1957 are considered immune to the measles virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says signs and symptoms of measles appear up to two weeks after contact with the virus. | EastIdahoNews.com file

CDC Notes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, signs and symptoms of measles appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus. Common measles symptoms include the following:

High fever (may spike to more than 104° F)

Cough

Runny nose (coryza)

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Rash

Complications

Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5. Common complications are ear infections and diarrhea. Serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis, according to the CDC.

This is a developing story. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com as information is made available.