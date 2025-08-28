Celebrate the end of summer at the Island Park Labor Day Festival this weekend - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK – As summer winds down, the annual Island Park Labor Day Festival is gearing up to close the season with three days of shopping, food, demonstrations and family fun.

The festival will be held at 4133 Quakie Lane in Island Park this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Organizer Jean Phillips, who also plans Island Park Festival’s Pioneer Day and Fourth of July celebrations, says she works on the festivals a year in advance, with Labor Day serving as the grand finale until next summer.

Now in its fourth year, the event has evolved into one of the area’s most prominent holiday traditions.

“More than 150 vendors from across Idaho, Montana, Colorado, and California will showcase a diverse range of items, including antiques, jewelry, handcrafted wood décor, elk-horn furniture, leather goods, knives, and quilts,” said Phillips.

Art lovers will appreciate the array of one-of-a-kind arts and crafts featured at the Island Park Labor Day Festival this weekend. | Courtesy photo

Fifteen food trucks will line the venue, offering various options for festivalgoers, including gluten-free choices.

Beyond the vendors, the festival will feature children’s activities, a live chainsaw carving demo, a mechanical bull, face painting, Smokey the Bear, door prizes every 30 minutes and live music from a DJ.

Plus, organizers will give free bear spray to the first 300 customers who show proof of a valid fishing license.

Sponsored by Sawtelle Mountain Resort and Connie’s Restaurant, the festival also credits support from the city of Island Park and High Mountain Adventure for helping bring the event to life.

“We have traveling vendors from around the country who are on our festival circuit who look forward to coming to Island Park. It’s fun to see what they come up with,” Phillips said.

“People look forward to the festival and include it in their family vacation. A lot of people from Pocatello and Idaho Falls drive up for the day and then go camping. This a great event for the whole family,” she added.

For more information, visit islandparkfestival.com.