Congressman Mike Simpson pushes for federal funding for Idaho Falls airport expansion - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Capital Sun) — With local officials saying the city is outgrowing its airport terminal, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson is pushing for $12 million in federal funding to help pay for a terminal expansion at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

In an announcement issued Monday, Simpson said he requested $12 million through Community Project Funding in the Fiscal Year 2026 Transportation, Housing, Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

“As Idaho Falls continues to grow, it is essential that the airport grows with it,” Simpson said in a written statement issued Monday. “Expanding the Idaho Falls Regional Airport will better serve the Idaho Falls community, support local jobs and enhance the city’s status as a top destination for travelers and economic opportunities. I have been a steadfast supporter of our local airports, and I am pleased that this funding will facilitate these necessary improvements.”

The $12 million would be for one phase of a larger $60 million airport expansion project, said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Ian Turner.

The bottom line, Turner said, is the terminal has outgrown its design in almost every area.

Since 2018, the number of passengers has grown by about 75%, he said.

The area behind the ticket counter where checked bags are processed has been hit particularly hard. As a result, improving how checked bags are processed will be a priority during the expansion project, Turner said.

“Growth here in east Idaho is continuing and putting pretty considerable constraints on the terminal building,” Turner said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Idaho Falls Regional Airport is the state’s second busiest airport, behind Boise Airport. In 2024, 307,942 passengers departed Idaho Falls Regional Airport and 302,699 passengers arrived at the Idaho Fall airport.

How would the federal funding be used to expand the Idaho Falls airport?

The airport expansion plan calls for adding space for baggage screening, adding additional office space, adding counter and ticketing space and adding space for equipment to move around.

The expansion also calls for adding space on the second floor to add more gates when the time comes.

Over the last several years, the use and demographics at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport have changed significantly, Turner said.

Before the airport experienced rapid growth, it served a lot of business travelers. People from eastern Idaho leaving for business meetings or other trips and then coming home was a big part of the market.

Now, Turner said recreation and tourism are drawing more people into Idaho Falls Regional Airport as they seek out national parks, skiing and other outdoor recreational activities nearby.

“The airport provides an important service to all of east Idaho, and for us to be able to continue to grow, offer new destinations to thousands of travelers and meet the community’s needs, this is a step in the right direction,” Turner said.

Turner said he is grateful for the support of Simpson, local elected officials, the state and the Federal Aviation Administration. Without those partners, Turner said expanding the airport would not be possible.

The House Committee on Appropriations, which Simpson is a member of, approved the budget measure last month but the full U.S. House of Representatives has not yet voted on the proposal.

Congress is in recess now, and Turner said airport and city officials will wait for Congress to act before moving forward.

“This is all up in the air until Congress passes a transportation, housing and urban development bill,” Turner said.