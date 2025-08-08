 COURTROOM INSIDER | Amy Bradley is missing. Her brother Brad is here and speaks out. - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Amy Bradley is missing. Her brother Brad is here and speaks out.

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” it’s been the #1 show on Netflix: “Amy Bradley is Missing.” Now her brother, Brad Bradley, is speaking with Nate Eaton about the latest on the investigation – plus what the docuseries got wrong and what was right.

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION