COURTROOM INSIDER | Where is Travis Decker? Sheriff takes our questions. - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Where is Travis Decker? Sheriff takes our questions.Published at | Updated at
Tonight on Courtroom Insider, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison joins Nate Eaton to talk about the latest in the manhunt for Travis Decker. Where is the father accused of killing his three daughters?
Watch in the video player above.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.