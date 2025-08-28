 COURTROOM INSIDER | Where is Travis Decker? Sheriff takes our questions. - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER | Where is Travis Decker? Sheriff takes our questions.

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on Courtroom Insider, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison joins Nate Eaton to talk about the latest in the manhunt for Travis Decker. Where is the father accused of killing his three daughters?

