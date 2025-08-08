D91 teachers reject 2025-2026 contract, citing concerns over contract language changes - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — With the start of school now just two weeks away, Idaho Falls Education Association teachers voted Wednesday not to ratify the proposed contract for the incoming school year.

This is the second year in a row that teachers have voted not to ratify a contract negotiated between the IFEA and Idaho Falls School District 91. Many of its members have cited dissatisfaction with the contract negotiations since April, losing financial stipends, and concern about the loss of teacher rights.

District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange stated via email that the Board of Trustees is “seeking to better understand the reasons behind the rejection of IFEA’s own proposal and are concerned that the vote may reflect broader questions among members about the negotiation process.”

“Despite this setback,” LaOrange stated, “the Board remains committed to working with IFEA to reach a sustainable agreement that supports teachers and ensures a strong start to the school year for all students.”

Board Chair Hillary Radcliffe also expressed disappointment.

“While we are disappointed that the agreement was not ratified, we are committed to working with IFEA to reach an agreement,” Radcliffe stated. “The Board is looking forward to a strong and smooth start to the school year and continuing to serve the students of Idaho Falls School District 91.”

District 91 Statement over IFEA’s rejection of the 2025-2026 Contract. | Courtesy Idaho Falls School District 91

According to a statement from the IFEA, its members cited a concern that teachers are losing their voice at the school board’s meetings, receiving stipends, and having their rights limited within the classroom.

“Our members appreciate the district’s efforts to provide a fair base salary for educators, especially veteran educators, in this tentative agreement,” IFEA member Jake Snarr stated. “However, a handful of proposed changes to our master contract prompted a majority of members to vote against ratification.”

Idaho Falls Education Association’s statement over rejecting the 2025-2026 Contract. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Education Association

Current contract

Teachers said one of the major points of concern at Wednesday’s vote was the current contracts issued on July 1. These contracts are issued on July 1 per Idaho law to ensure teachers have a contract heading into the next school year.

A teacher from Edgemont Elementary requested clarification on the signed contract, which guaranteed only pay but lacked specific language detailing teachers’ rights. IFEA member Jake Snarr confirmed this was correct.

“You’re going to start the school year without all of these protections that are there,” Snarr said. “Some of those protections benefit you. There are a few things in there that also benefit the district, and so those things also would not apply.”

IFEA President Jess Watrous told members of the teachers’ union that the understanding was that while a new contract was in the works, the contract sent in July would mirror last year’s contract until the new contract replaced it.

Watrous, however, stated that this wasn’t the case, as the IFEA’s report wasn’t included in the July 16 Board Business Meeting agenda, and she was notified that the guarantee of its inclusion had expired.

“If they’re deciding that your board report or your rights are no longer in effect, then all of those things that they spell out for you that you have to do in the contract, those are also void as well,” Watrous said.

Watrous said during the meeting that many of the measures taken by the school district and its board have been steps toward silencing teachers’ voices within the district.

“They don’t want us to talk about it publicly,” Watrous said. “They don’t want us to be involved in those discussions. They’re kind of taking advantage of our heart, because all of us are here for the kids.”

IFEA member Julie Nawrocki said, that to the union’s knowledge, this is the first time a district in the state of Idaho had not honored the previous year’s contract as a whole.

“You have no contract. It ended on the 30th,” Nawrocki said.

Within the proposed contract, the IFEA informed its members that the school district had removed Article 5-7, which ensured that the union’s agenda is included in the Board’s meetings.

“It is still in board policy that the board will have this place on their agenda at their business meetings,” Snarr said.

A member asked why District 91 removed that section from the contract. Snarr explained that the District’s attorney told them it was due to changes in state law, which now allow patrons to speak openly at school board meetings, not just on agenda items.

However, Snarr said the narrative they were given is the IFEA report, which the district believed brought up only issues from a handful of individuals.

“Our argument against that the President goes up to represent all of us, to act as a filter,” Snarr said.

Watrous asked a question about this change, specifically how it would impact her ability to give reports and whether she could be retaliated against.

Snarr said since she isn’t speaking as the president, but as a patron, her protection as the president of the union is no longer there, but as a staff member should be there.

A close look

With the contract the teachers signed in July, Snarr said teachers are still bound to go to work, but the protections and rights are not included.

“It’s hard to say what that will look like at the ground level, I think teachers are gonna take a close look at what is required of them and what isn’t,” Snarr said.

Looking back throughout the negotiation process, Snarr told members of the IFEA that while there have been complications and delays, there’s been a narrative that it’s the union slowing things down.

“I would flat out reject,” Snarr said. “We’ve been in good faith all along the way, trying to get this going.”

Another aspect Snarr spoke about is that the district has made more than 50 proposals throughout the negotiation process.

Tentative agreement

Overall, a tentative agreement was reached on Aug. 1 to propose the contract to the teachers.

In a presentation, Snarr explained what teachers would not find in the proposed contract.

These are the following:

Mentoring restructuring

Class size restructuring

Planning time for elementary school language

Behavior supports language

One-time payments

Unanticipated funds reopener language

Special education additional pay

Administrator evaluation language

Leadership stipends

One of thehe teachers who spoke during the meeting had issues with the removal of the one-time payment and the leadership stipends. The one-time payment is $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time employees.

Snarr said the leadership stipends are for those extra tasks that teachers take, such as being the head of a department or compensation to run the district’s programs, like the sixth-grade track meet and the rendezvous. These are often $300 stackable payments from the district.

Looking at the pay schedule, teachers would’ve seen an average increase of 4.4% in the schedule compared to last year. However, many of these raises were mandated by the State of Idaho, affecting teachers in the R1, P1 and AP 1 rung of the schedule.

“The state says there is a minimum salary for R1, P1, and AP 1 to pay those people any less would be against the law,” Snarr said.

For those in the AP 8 rung, there was an increase of $2,544 across the schedule. Snarr noted during negotiations that the IFEA placed significant emphasis on this rung, given that 20% of the district’s teachers fall into this category.

“We want to make sure that they get a raise that is substantial,” Snarr said.

However, teachers voiced their concern over the loss of the stipends and the one-time bonus, making these increases ineffective for those between the R1 and AP 8.

One member stated during the meeting that he would remain in the AP 6 rung, expecting to increase his salary by around $600. However, he would forfeit the one-time payment and $600 from the leadership stipend.

Overall, the IFEA voted against ratifying the new contract after a nearly three-hour meeting.

One member spoke before the vote, saying why she would vote against the contract as she has felt the district made the process unnecessarily difficult for the union.

“I am nervous to see what the start of the school year is going to be like if we do not have a contract in place,” the woman said. “We’re living in a time where people are stripping more and more rights away from teachers, and if we let some of these things go today, who knows when they would come back. We might not ever get them back.”