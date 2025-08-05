Disney on Ice returns to Mountain America Center with 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Disney On Ice is returning to the Mountain America Center this fall with the magical adventures of “Frozen”, the #1 Animated feature of all time, and Disney Animation’s “Encanto”, the 2022 Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award winner for Best Animated Feature

“This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more,” a news release says.

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto skates into Idaho Falls from Nov. 13 – 16 at the Mountain America Center.

Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.

Narrating the captivating story of Frozen is Olaf, the lovable snowman who likes warm hugs and all things summer. Astounding ice-skating transports families to Arendelle to be a part of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa, whose icy powers unleashed an eternal winter. Kristoff and Sven take fans along as they encounter wintry conditions in a race to bring back summer.

After a very Frozen adventure, audiences will journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia where they will meet the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

Mirabel tells the tale of her amazing family and her journey to save the casita, her enchanted family home, alongside her sisters: Isabela, whose perfection radiates with her ability to make plants grow and flowers bloom with every step, and Luisa, with the gift of super strength that she uses to help her village move buildings and reroute rivers. Fans can witness Tia Pepa, who can control the weather with her emotions; her husband Felix; their daughter Dolores, with her gift to hear; and Bruno, the mysterious and misunderstood Madrigal family member whose visions foretold the future.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the public on Aug 12. Fans can still sign up here to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue Box Office during open hours.