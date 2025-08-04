Do you know this man? Police looking for suspect in food truck burglary - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The owner of a popular local food truck is looking for answers after his truck was broken into, and over $8,500 worth of items were stolen.

Dave, the owner of Dave’s Fire & Smoke BBQ, says a man broke into his food truck in the parking lot of 680 1st Street on Sunday morning.

“It was about 5:30 a.m. when it happened. He was on site for almost an hour,” says Dave. “All my cameras went dead, so he disconnected the power. But luckily, I had a few of them still recording that were battery backup and wifi enabled.”

According to Dave, between nearby security cameras from other businesses and his backup cameras, he was able to find over 40 videos of the suspect breaking the window of his food truck before climbing inside and stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment and a small amount of cash from the register.

The suspect in the Dave’s Fire & Smoke BQQ burglary that occurred early Sunday morning. | Courtesy Dave’s Fire & Smoke BBQ The suspect in the Dave’s Fire & Smoke BQQ burglary that occurred early Sunday morning. | Courtesy Dave’s Fire & Smoke BBQ

See the footage in the video player above.

“I still haven’t had time to go through everything, because everything was such a mess,” says Dave. “We missed him by a few hours.”

Dave says this is not the first burglary in the area. According to the BBQ truck owner, the neighboring food truck, Araceli Mexican Food, was also burglarized last week.

“I just want people to know that this stuff is going on over there,” says Dave.

The suspect reportedly took a duffle bag from the BBQ truck, and filled it with equipment, before trying on a pair of Dave’s shoes that he left in the food truck.

“I just couldn’t believe the extent this dude went to,” says Dave. “It’s a form of violation that I’ve never had before.”

Dave says he has filed a report with the Idaho Falls Police Department and is waiting for updates on the investigation.

If you have any information on the man in the photos or the burglaries at Dave’s Fire & Smoke BBQ or Araceli Mexican Food, please call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208) 529-1200, or submit your tip online to Crime Stoppers.

Editor’s Note: Dave chose not to include his full name in the article due to anonymity concerns.