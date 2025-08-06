EastIdahoNews.com welcomes news editor; opens position for social media manager - East Idaho News

For the past decade, EastIdahoNews.com has experienced awesome growth, and it shows no signs of stopping.

At the end of July, our company welcomed a new editor who will provide support to our bustling newsroom. We are continuing to grow by adding a new position aimed at producing vibrant email newsletters and managing social media in more creative ways.

Our newest addition is veteran journalist David Kennard, who will serve as news editor and manage the website on weekends.

Kennard comes to us from The Robesonian in Lumberton, North Carolina, and his professional and academic roots stretch back to the western states and even eastern Idaho.

He attended Ricks College in Rexburg and Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, before moving to the University of Colorado in Boulder.

His career includes stints at the Idaho Statesman in Boise as an online/breaking news editor, the Blackfoot Morning News as managing editor, and executive editor at the Daily Herald in Provo. He’s also worked as an editor in Ohio, California, Oregon, Washington and North and South Carolina.

Kennard has earned an impressive number of industry awards for his storytelling, photography and design throughout the country.

We’re very excited he made the decision to bring his expertise back to our neck of the woods. To learn more about Kennard or to see the local stories he’s written so far, click here. You can also visit his personal website here and email him with story ideas.

Social Media and Newsletter Producer

EastIdahoNews.com is also looking for someone special to fill a new role in our company.

We want someone innovative, who can take our digital storytelling to the next level. This person would manage and curate content for our social media channels. The new hire will also be in charge of working closely with reporters, editors and video producers to create a daily email newsletter aimed to engage our audience in new ways.

EastIdahoNews.com is a fast-paced environment, and we’re looking for a person who can juggle multiple assignments while bringing fresh, new ideas to the table every day.

Learn more about and apply for the position here.