Gem State Singer at the Eastern Idaho State Fair could be your ticket to the stage - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Local singers have a chance to shine at the Gem State Singer vocal competition.

The deadline to audition for the Eastern Idaho State Fair singing competition is Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 11:59 p.m.

Now in its fourth year, Gem State Singer is better than ever, offering contestants more stage time, bigger prizes and an updated audition process.

Creator and judge Heather Hathaway of Shelley says the contest was inspired by national shows like American Idol and The Voice, as well as her personal experience competing in regional events, like The Vocalist in Star Valley, Wyoming, and Idaho Idol.

“As a singer, I love any chance for exposure, and that’s what I want to offer the participants,” said Hathaway. “My goal is to make sure these singers have the best experience, grow as artists, and have the opportunity to really be seen and heard.”

This year’s final competition will be a two-hour event — twice as long as before — allowing performers more time to showcase their talent. Prize money has also doubled, jumping from $500 to $1,000, thanks to support from local sponsors.

“There will also be all kinds of prizes valued at hundreds of dollars, including donated studio time at Peak Creative in Rigby,” Hathaway added.

To audition, singers must submit a 90-second video online by the Aug. 12 deadline. A $10 audition fee is required. Singers must be at least 14 to audition. Both solo acts and groups are welcome.

From the submissions, 12 singers will be selected and featured on social media. A panel of judges will choose six finalists, while online voters will pick two more, for a total of eight performers advancing to the live show.

While the Eastern Idaho State Fair runs from August 29 through September 6, the Gem State Singer finals will take place Tuesday, Sept. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. on the West Events Stage. Winners will be announced at the end of the show. The event is free to attend and will also be live-streamed for those who can’t be there in person.

“Singers will be judged on vocal ability, range, and stage presence,” said Hathaway. “We see some amazing talent. Some of the past participants have gone on to pursue their dreams and have done some great things.”

Parade spectators should also watch for the Gem State Singer float in the Eastern Idaho State Fair parade, featuring past winners from the competition.

For full details, contest rules and to upload audition videos, go to: gemstatesinger.com.