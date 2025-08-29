Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation sponsors ISP trooper safety training - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation is once again stepping up to support local law enforcement. Their latest contribution to the Idaho State Police District 6 will allow troopers to receive specialized training at Soma Jiu-Jitsu in Idaho Falls, advancing officer safety, health, and wellness.

Through the Foundation’s sponsorship, four troopers will train weekly at Soma Jiu Jitsu, in addition to the defensive tactics instruction provided by ISP. This opportunity enhances the skills troopers use in high-risk encounters, focusing on control and restraint techniques that reduce the need for strikes while improving officer safety and public perception.

“Every day, troopers face unpredictable and sometimes dangerous encounters,” said ISP District 6 Captain Chris Weadick. “This training builds confidence and equips our troopers with proven techniques to safely resolve situations while protecting themselves and the communities they serve. We are grateful to the Foundation and the donors who make this possible.”

Training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has become a leading best practice in law enforcement across the nation. The program emphasizes control and restraint, providing officers with tools to resolve confrontations with reduced risk to themselves and the public.

“This is more than just defensive tactics,” Captain Weadick added. “It’s an investment in officer fitness, wellness, and the trust we build with the community. The Foundation’s support helps us raise the standard of training and continue serving Idaho with professionalism and confidence.”

The Foundation is a nonprofit organization funded by community donors and grant opportunities. Its mission is to strengthen law enforcement agencies by providing resources that might otherwise be unavailable. They also partner with the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, ensuring officers across agencies have access to lifesaving equipment and training.

The Foundation has supported ISP District 6 with several recent donations, including:

A wrestling mat used for annual training.

A radar unit for a patrol vehicle.

Cold-weather search gloves for all D6 troopers.

Cooling vests for all D6 troopers.

Sponsorship of weekly training at Soma Jiu-Jitsu.

For more information on the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation, visit ifpolicefoundation.org.