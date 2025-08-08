He crushes Spartan races in his wheelchair and loves East Idaho News. We surprised him for Feel Good Friday. - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently learned about a young man named Trandon. He is in a wheelchair, but doesn’t let that stop him from doing what he loves.

He is passionate about participating in Spartan races and has a Grit freedom chair that he uses to compete. He loves getting muddy and likes the challenge of trying to overcome the obstacles.

He works out three times a week to stay ready for when he is able to participate in a Spartan.

Trandon also loves to watch football and his favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoys going to the outdoor field house in Boise and we’re told he is a HUGE fan of the news – especially East Idaho News.

We decided to surprise Trandon for Feel Good Friday and bring him some love from EastIdahoNews.com. Watch his reaction in the video player above!