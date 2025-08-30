Hunters reminded of hunt boundary change for Canada goose in southeast Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As hunters prepare gear and make plans to hunt Canada geese in southeast Idaho this fall, they should take note of hunt boundary changes in Areas 3 and 4 and how that may impact the timing of their hunting fun, according to a statement from Idaho Fish and Game officials.

Area 4 in the Southeast Region used to include all of Bear Lake and Caribou counties, but now only includes portions of those counties. Area 3 now incorporates the west side of Bear Lake County and the section of Caribou County south of Highway 30. As a result of these changes, hunters need to be aware that some of their favorite hunting spots from previous years may now be included in a different area with different season dates, according to the statement.

The current Idaho Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Rules shows these boundary changes on page 9, with the following text:

Area 4 includes the following counties: Bear Lake County east of Highway 30 to Montpelier, south of Highway 89 to Ovid, and east of Highway 89 to the state line, and Caribou County north of Highway 30.

Area 3 includes the following counties: Bannock, Bear Lake County west of Highway 30 to Montpelier, north of Highway 89 to Ovid, and west of Highway 89 to the state line, Benewah, Bingham County except that portion within the Blackfoot Reservoir drainage, Blaine, Bonner, Boundary, Caribou County south of Highway 30, Cassia, Franklin, Gooding, Jerome, Kootenai, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power, Shoshone, and Twin Falls counties.

Canada goose season in Area 4 runs Sept. 1-15, 2025 and Oct. 4, 2025 to Jan. 1, 2026. In Area 3, Canada goose season runs from Nov. 3, 2025, through Feb. 15, 2026.

Idaho Fish and Game changed the hunt boundaries to help address requests for more late-year goose hunting opportunities. Of those hunters who provided input on specific proposals, 70% approved of the hunt boundary changes in Areas 3 and 4, according to the statement.

Know before you go

It is the responsibility of all hunters to check current rules and regulations before heading out into the field. All seasons and rules brochures can be found at Idaho Fish and Game regional offices, license vendors, on the GoOutdoorsIdaho app, and online.